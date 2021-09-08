Trio Of Awards Cements Workpuls’ Place As The Fastest Growing Employee Monitoring Software
Leading technology marketplaces G2, Croz and Softwareworld unanimously crown Workpuls a top-rated employee monitoring and time tracking solution.
We’re thrilled and humbled to be recognized as a top-rated software.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workpuls, an industry-leading employee monitoring software, has been named a top-rated software by three leading software marketplaces, including G2, the world’s largest B2B tech marketplace for software and services.
— Founder and CEO, Ivan Petrovic
The accolades cap a meteoric rise for Workpuls. Over the past 12 months, the company has experienced 800 percent growth and now boasts more than 100,000 daily users. This has been driven in part by companies' increased need for monitoring remote employees.
Making the achievement even more noteworthy, Workpuls’ rapid ascent has taken just five years since its founding in 2016. Further, the company’s current award-winning employee monitoring software was only launched in early 2019.
The trio of awards underscores Workpuls’ transition from startup not so long ago to an industry leader for enterprise clients today. This rise to top-rated status means Workpuls now sits alongside – or has surpassed – many industry incumbents who have been around for more than a decade.
Users of leading tech marketplace G2, which draws five million monthly visits, voted Workpuls in at number five on its coveted Best Employee Monitoring Software in 2021 list. While Workpuls notched third place and “Champion” status on Crozdesk and Softwareworld ranked the company in its top 20 for 2021.
Workpuls founder and CEO Ivan Petrovic puts the company’s growth and recent awards down to a resolute focus on usability, security and privacy.
“We’re thrilled and humbled to be recognized as a top-rated software,” Mr Petrovic said. “Our core focus is building a product that’s incredibly easy to use and founded on a privacy-first mindset that safeguards the sensitive data of employers and employees.
“The fact that these awards are primarily based on feedback from our users makes them even more significant. It shows that we’re building a product our users love and continuing to evolve with their needs.”
G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
Shaun Bishop, Manager of Market Research at G2, said Workpuls’ recognition is part of the global trend of remote work.
"Workpuls has been identified as a High Performer for Fall 2021 in both the Employee Monitoring and Time Tracking categories on G2, based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real G2 users,'' Mr Bishop said.
“As many employees shifted to working remotely over the last 18 months, we’ve seen a significant increase in buyer interest in the Employee Monitoring space, and expect that trend to continue.”
As well as ranking Workpuls as an overall top-rated employee monitoring software, G2 users also recognized Workpuls having the “Best Usability, “Fastest Implementation”, “Best Support” and the “Easiest To Use’ solution.
About Workpuls
Workpuls is a workforce productivity and analytics solution that helps organizations drive productivity, benchmark performance and improve efficiency.
Through immediate visibility and valuable insights, major companies like Office Depot, Grammarly and Farmers Insurance depend on Workpuls to understand how their teams work and build better working environments.
For more information, visit www.workpuls.com.
