Cool is Forever: Long Time SONY Head Bob Morelli Celebrates New Success in Consulting Biz
Industry Expert Continues His Tradition of Helping Musicians Create a Lasting Career
After a long time running indie and major distro companies as well as startup labels, I now assist artists, labels and industry partners with strategies and how best to navigate the evolving music biz”LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Sony Music RED President Bob Morelli is celebrating the one year anniversary of his Long Island-based “Cool is Forever Consulting LLC”.
— Bob Morelli
Cool is Forever Consulting specializes in big picture strategies, tactical marketing, sales initiatives, negotiating distribution and label deals with a full team providing service in digital marketing, online advertising, social media, creative, data analytics, A&R, and influencer marketing.
“This Summer 2021, I am celebrating the one year anniversary of Cool is Forever Consulting LLC. After a long run at running Indie and major Distribution companies as well as start up Labels, I now assist artists, labels and industry partners with strategies and how best to navigate the evolving music business. Looking very forward to year two!”
A music veteran of 30+ years, Morelli has strong relationships with industry leaders and power players. He was involved in the successes of The Bee Gees, KISS, Bon Jovi, Donna Summer, Sting and Eric Clapton while at Polygram Records. Later arriving at RCA Records then BMG, he assisted in the launches and growth of Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Dirty Dancing, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., ATCQ, Rod Stewart, Yanni, Usher, Santana, Creed, Buddy Guy, Moby, The Strokes and Foo Fighters.
“It’s really amazing the talent of artists and entrepreneurs out there. I’ve run Marketing and Sales departments, been a major company GM and the last 14 years was the President of 2 Sony companies. My experience along with the team, helps whomever I work with to move forward.”
When BMG merged with Sony, Morelli was tapped to run the company as EVP/GM. He combined two staffs, two work cultures and ran this 2 billion dollar company, while working with iconic artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel and Beyonce. After BMG/Sony, he began a 12 year run as President of RED Distribution at Sony Music Entertainment. Within 2 years, Bob started restructuring and adding “Label Services,” that revolutionized distribution companies. This approach attracted the best labels, artists in the music business including Jason Aldean, Mumford and Sons, Alabama Shakes, Kelsea Ballerini, Phoenix, Bayside, LoCash, Daya, Noah Cyrus, In This Moment, 21 Savage, Brandy Carlile, Bullet for My Valentine, Joey Badass, Jason Isbell, Gov’t Mule, Fredo Bang, G-Eazy, AWOLNATION, Childish Gambino + many more. Post running distribution, Morelli transitioned to President of start-up label, RED MUSIC LABEL GROUP, as part of Sony Music before leaving to create his own company, Cool is Forever Consulting LLC.
He can be reached at: robertpmorelli@gmail.com
Or Visit: www.coolisforever.net
