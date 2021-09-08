Pyromart Showcasing Innovative Point of Sale Platform At National Fireworks Association Expo
First turnkey, flexible retailing platform on display in Erie, Pa. from Sept. 13-17
The Pyromart team looks forward to networking with the fireworks industry’s top leaders and enthusiasts at NFA.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyromart, the first turnkey retailing platform built for the pyrotechnics industry, will introduce its innovative program at the 2021 Fall National Fireworks Association (NFA) Expo in Erie, Pa. from Sept. 13-17. Pyromart streamlines the fragmented retail fireworks industry by serving operations of all sizes. Pyromart’s solution includes built-in inventory management, which enables businesses to simply manage inventory, order management, payment, promotions, loyalty and in-store pickup.
— Pyromart CEO and Founder Kevin Wu
The NFA Expo seeks to improve the business conditions of the nation’s fireworks industry and preserve the tradition of buying, manufacturing, selling, using and watching fireworks. The event provides a forum for fireworks manufacturers, distributors, exhibitors and the public for the exchange and spread of knowledge and promotion of the fireworks industry. Located at booths 19 through 22, Pyromart will demonstrate how firework’s retailers can better manage their current and upcoming inventory, as well as incorporate invoicing and wholesale development.
“The Pyromart team looks forward to networking with the fireworks industry’s top leaders and enthusiasts at NFA,” said Pyromart CEO and Founder Kevin Wu. “By spreading awareness of our revolutionary platform, we seek to transform the fireworks industry into the digital age and improve the current retail system.”
Pyromart will partner with Glorious Group and Titan International Technologies at its booth. Glorious is a vertically-integrated organization with companies involved in all facets of pyrotechnic business, including manufacturing fireworks and conceptualizing and staging choreographed musical fireworks displays. Titan provides users with the ability to ignite fireworks via mobile device, and its Firefly Firing System gives users a visual representation of the audio and the timing for the fireworks to be detonated.
For more information on Pyromart’s innovative retail platform or how to implement the platform, please visit www.pyromart.com. To learn more about the NFA Expo, please visit www.nationalfireworks.com.
About Pyromart, Inc.
Pyromart.com provides a turnkey flexible retailing platform for pop-up retailers managing their online and point-of-sale orders, payment processing, inventory, loyalty management, and promotional marketing. Pyromart’s target customers are pop-up retailers in the pyrotechnic, seasonal celebratory, and other pop-up and hybrid retailers. Pyromart provides the on-demand infrastructure to support these seasonal business models with a flexible inventory system to enable retailers, wholesalers, and hybrid sellers to model their specific industry requirements for bundling and unbundling products, packages, and cases in their omni-channel integrated online storefront and in-store POS platform. Pyromart solves their biggest headaches around seasonal ramp-up, catalog mashups, curation from multiple wholesalers, and easy category management. For more information, please visit www.pyromart.com.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+17705702571 ext.
email us here