Global Animal Genetics Market Size, Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Animal Genetics Market is accounted for $4.48 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing preference for animal protein, increasing population, and increasing adoption of advanced genetic technologies. However, the shortage of skilled veterinary research professionals is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Animal genetics is the study of heredity in animals. It includes the study of colour, genetics, gene expression, and animal breeding for a wide variety of applications and is primarily focused on the passing of traits from one generation to the next.
By live animal, the porcine segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the large consumer base for pork meat, as well as growing penetration of advanced genetic research. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the research activities being carried out on animal genetics and the adoption of strategic activities by industry players.
Some of the key players in Animal Genetics Industry include Animal Genetics Inc, Cogent, Crv Holding B.V., Alta Genetics Inc, Genus PLC, Neogen Corporation, Inguran LLC, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Topigs Norsvin, Vetgen, Ew Group GmbH, Zoetis Inc, Envigo Inc, and Urus.
Live Animals Covered:
• Canine
• Avian
• Piscine
• Poultry
• Bovine
• Porcine
• Other Live Animals
Services Covered:
• DNA Typing
• Genetic Disease Tests
• Genetic Trait Tests
• DNA Testing
• Other Services
Animal Genetics Market
Genetic Materials Covered:
• Embryos
• Semen
End Users Covered:
• Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
• Research Centers and Institutes
• Diagnostic Centres
