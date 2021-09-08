Governor Carney, City of Wilmington, and DEMA Announce Flood Assistance Programs

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney announced on Wednesday more than 200 households affected by last week’s storm found assistance at the Disaster Recovery Resource Fair hosted by the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), the City of Wilmington, and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) at The Warehouse. Over 20 agencies and local partners were in attendance to ensure those affected by flooding had access to the resources they need.

Two additional resources were also announced to help Wilmington families with recovery efforts:

DEMA announced a new Flood Cleanup Assistance program that will provide cleanup services for qualifying households through the Milford Housing Development Corporation.

that will provide cleanup services for qualifying households through the Milford Housing Development Corporation. The City of Wilmington announced a toll-free Crisis Cleanup Hotline (1-844-965-1386) to serve as a clearinghouse for all the muck out, tear out, and water removal needs of those directly affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“Homeowners and renters along the Brandywine have faced significant challenges from the flooding last week, and that’s why we are all working to connect them with resources and help them through this difficult recovery process,” said Governor Carney. “We’re grateful for the local, state, and community partners across Delaware who are helping our neighbors in Wilmington, and for standing up these important resources that will help residents with cleanup efforts in the affected areas.”

DEMA’s Flood Assistance Program is an effort funded by the state’s Emergency Management Resilience Fund. Cleanup services by DEMA in coordination with the Milford Housing Development Corporation may include:

Mucking

Removal of damaged drywall

Moisture control of affected areas

Minor structural repairs

Insurance premium assistance

“This was a life-altering event for many Wilmington residents, and we know that they are hurting and need assistance. We are working to bring all available resources to bear including local, state, federal, volunteer, and non-profit partners, to help address immediate needs and begin long term recovery,” said AJ Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “The Milford Housing Development Corporation was a fantastic partner assisting with recovery efforts following Tropical Storm Isaias last summer. We are pleased to be able to partner with them again to assist the survivors from last week’s flooding with cleanup to start them on the path to recovery.”

Residents should apply for DEMA’s Flood Assistance Program by calling: 1-844-413-0038. Eligibility for this program includes those living in single households earning less than $52,000 per year, with a higher limit for families. Individuals will also need to show proof of residency in the area outlined here: Along the East side of Northeast Boulevard to 17th Street, from 17th to Bowers, from Bowers to E. 12th Street, from E. 12th Street to Pullman and from Pullman to Northeast Boulevard.

Click here to view a map of the eligible areas.

Mayor Mike Purzycki and the City of Wilmington’s emergency management team also announced a toll-free Crisis Cleanup Hotline number to serve as a clearinghouse for all the muck out, tear out, and water removal needs of those directly affected by the storm. Residents needing assistance can call 1-844-965-1386 to be connected with local volunteer groups that may assist with:

Cutting fallen trees

Removing drywall, flooring and appliances

Tarping roofs

Mold mitigation

In partnership with the Delaware Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (DEVOAD), these services are performed by volunteers and will be provided at no cost to the resident. Service is not guaranteed, and resources are limited. After providing your information to the Hotline, residents may be contacted by a representative from a participating organization who will determine if they are able to provide assistance.

“It’s a difficult task to pull lives and properties back together again following natural and unexpected disasters,” said City of Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. “The past several days have tested the ability of the community and government to come together as quickly as possible to assist affected residents and businesses. We have a great deal of work to do, but the City and State are committed to the tasks and challenges ahead.”

The Crisis Cleanup Hotline will remain open with extended hours until Friday, October 1, 2021, though residents can call and leave a message at any time and a volunteer will return the call as soon as possible.

This hotline does not provide help with social services such as food, clothing, and shelter. For food assistance or other social services, please contact the Social Services Call Center: 302-571-4900. Deaf or Hearing-Impaired individuals can call 7-1-1 and give the Customer Service Call Center number. Residents should continue to call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

###