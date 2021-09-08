A citizen’s tip helped to solve a case of an illegally-killed mule deer in Southern Idaho

On August 29, 2021 Idaho Fish and Game Officers Trevor Meadows and Philip Stamer, both stationed in the Magic Valley Region, received a tip from a concerned citizen that someone had illegally shot a mule deer a day before the deer season opened. Both officers responded to the scene but the suspect had left the immediate area. After an unsuccessful initial search for the deer carcass, officers called in one of Idaho Fish and Game’s K-9 teams, Officer Craig Mickelson and K-9 officer Blue who are stationed in Fish and Game’s Southwest Region.

Senior Conservation Officer Mickelson with his K-9 officer partner, Blue.

K-9 officer Blue and Officer Mickelson were able to locate the deer carcass and Blue also led officers to additional crucial evidence. Using the information gathered by officers Mickelson and Blue, officers Meadows and Stamer were able to find the suspect who was subsequently charged with multiple violations.

Officer Mickelson and K-9 officer Blue assisted in finding an illegally-killed deer.

Without the help from concerned citizens who witness or have knowledge of a suspected violation these types of cases are often incredibly difficult for officers to solve.

If you witness a potential wildlife violation please call the Idaho Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Citizens Against Poaching, or CAP, is a nonprofit organization established in 1981 in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game. CAP offers money rewards for reporting wildlife crimes to Fish and Game Officers. Callers may remain anonymous.

For more information regarding CAP, visit their website: citizensagainstpoaching.org or call your local Fish and Game office.