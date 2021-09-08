Aeronet Worldwide Announces Opening of San Antonio & Mexico Transborder Operations
Aeronet completes its expansion in Texas.SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Completing its current initiative to grow its presence in the state of Texas, Aeronet Worldwide has opened its South Texas and Mexico transborder operations, which are based in San Antonio. This effort will also be supported by Aeronet Dallas, which is the hub of all Texas operations for the company. This concludes current expansion in the Lone Star State, following newly commenced operations in Houston and Austin.
Given its proximity to the U.S./Mexico border, one of the major focuses for Aeronet San Antonio will be providing logistics and freight services for Maquiladoras, which are factories from global companies – originating from more than 80 countries around the world – and manufacturing in Mexico, creating one of the most dynamic manufacturing expansions in the world today.
Aeronet San Antonio is led by General Manager Jim L. Wallace. Mr. Wallace been in the logistics industry since 1997, having held leadership and business development positions at Roadway Express, Mach 1 Global Services, On Time Express, SEKO Logistics, and most recently, Mainfreight U.S.A. He developed organizations for companies throughout North America, but specifically transborder Mexico, and looks forward to driving Aeronet’s growth in this important manufacturing region. Mr. Wallace holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from East Central University.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
For nearly 40 years, Aeronet has provided its clients, in a wide array of vertical industries and sectors, with the very best in global logistics solutions. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, there is no shipment too large or complex. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
