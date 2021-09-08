Pop-Up & School-Based Vaccination Clinics This Week - September 8, 2021 - September 12, 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced today a series of walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older. Just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

The vaccination sites listed below also offer additional doses for those currently eligible based on guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some primary care providers and pharmacies are also offering additional doses. Check with your doctor or pharmacist for more information. Here are the vaccination sites available this week:

Barton Fairground, 278 Roaring Brook Road, Barton 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center Colchester Middle School, 425 Blakely Road, Colchester Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Road, Jericho Twin Valley Middle and High School, 4299 VT Route 100, Whitingham

Thursday, September 9

Barton Fairground, 278 Roaring Brook Road, Barton Brattleboro Retreat, 17 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland Waterbury Farmers' Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury

Friday, September 10

Barton Fairground, 278 Roaring Brook Road, Barton 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center Hartford Block Party, 171 Bridge Street, Hartford Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster Mt. Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol Vermont Academy, 10 Long Walk, Saxtons River

Saturday, September 11

Barton Fairground, 278 Roaring Brook Road, Barton Taste of Montpelier Food Festival, State Street, Montpelier (Downtown) Waterbury Arts Festival, 30 Foundry Street, Waterbury

Sunday, September 12

Barton Fairground, 278 Roaring Brook Road, Barton Hyde Park Municipal Office, 344 Vermont Route 15, Hyde Park

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

