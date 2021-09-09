Nevvon Selected to Collaborate with National Minority Health Association to Mobilize Home Health Workers against COVID19
$11.1 million HHS Grant will develop and support community-based Flex for Checks program to raise vaccination confidence and rates in underserved communitiesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, a compliance e-training company, is pleased to announce that they have been chosen as one of six Flex for Checks program partners to support The National Minority Health Association (NMHA) in the implementation of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to continue the fight against COVID-19.
The grant is part of the approximately $125 million available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) American Rescue Plan to develop and support a community-based workforce that will serve as trusted voices in sharing information about COVID-19 vaccines, increase vaccine confidence, and address barriers to vaccination for those living in vulnerable and medically underserved communities.
The grant funding will help community-based organizations like NMHA better mobilize frontline home health workers as trusted messengers to conduct on-the-ground outreach to educate and assist individuals in receiving reliable information about vaccinations and reward health care agency workers for helping guide consumers to receive that vaccination as well as help increase vaccination among healthcare workers.
As vaccinations continue to play an even more vital role in the fight against COVID-19, trusted national partners such as Nevvon are providing crucial support to the Flex for Checks program by providing required e-training solutions and compliance testing for home health care agencies and workers.
“We are honored to be selected as the NMHA’s healthcare e-training partner in this extremely important national program,” said James Cohen, Nevvon co-founder and CEO. “The ongoing pandemic is redefining how healthcare is delivered throughout our country and this is a remarkable opportunity to apply our all-in-one training solutions to further empower home health agencies and caregivers in the effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates,” said Cohen.
“Our partners play an important role in bringing the Flex for Checks program to life and helping to ensure an impactful program so we can achieve the goal of getting as many people in underserved areas vaccinated as possible”, said Burgess Harrison executive director of the NMHA. “The deep health training experience and tremendous capabilities of the team at Nevvon are crucial to the deployment of our Flex for Checks program in order to be engaging and impactful, while following HRSA guidelines. Nothing of this scope, scale and importance has been undertaken before in the manner where homecare agencies, workers, consumers, pharmacies and software companies come together and flex their arms in the fight of our lives against COVID-19.”
About Nevvon.
Nevvon is an all-in-one e-training solution trusted to help agencies achieve regulatory compliance while saving time and money, and empowering caregivers with the knowledge and confidence they need to make their patients’ lives better. For more information, visit https://www.nevvon.com
About NMHA. The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha
This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $11.1million. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.
