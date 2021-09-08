Hofmeister comments on temporary injunction of SB 658

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 1, 2021) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister today made the following remarks after an Oklahoma County District Court judge imposed a temporary injunction on Senate Bill 658. The bill, which took effect July 1, blocks public school boards from enacting a mask mandate unless the governor issues an emergency declaration.

"Today is a victory for families, the safeguarding of schoolchildren and their opportunity to learn in-person. The court’s striking of the mask mandate prohibition on SB 658 now enables schools to fulfill their duty to protect and ensure equal protection for all students, including those with disabilities and most vulnerable in our schools," Hofmeister said.

"We are pleased the judge granted a temporary injunction on SB 658 regarding mask mandates. The Oklahoma State Department of Education will not enforce the mask mandate prohibition due to this pending litigation. Further guidance will be provided once the litigation concludes."

###