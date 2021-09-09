GRAZIA GAZETTE UNVEILS NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SPECIAL ISSUE
“Grazia Gazette Volume VI: NYFW” will be distributed at the official New York Fashion Week venue, Spring Studios and select IMG designer shows.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grazia Gazette, a Pantheon Media Group publication, announced today that Volume VI of the luxury paper, which made its debut in the Hamptons this summer, will be dedicated to New York Fashion Week. The 60-page special issue will serve as a tribute to the dynamic US fashion industry and its icons, innovators, and muses both on and off the runway.
Canadian creative director, activist and fashion designer Aurora James will grace the cover along with Russian actress and supermodel, Sasha Pivovarova.
The limited edition print publication will be available for the duration of New York Fashion Week (September 8 – September 12, 2021) inside the official New York Fashion Week venue, Spring Studios as well as at key designer offsite shows including: Altuzarra, Markarian, Monse, and more.
Grazia Gazette is also supporting the IMG Fashion Alliance with a “Showing Their Colors” editorial feature which highlights a group of leading American fashion designers including Jason Wu, Joseph Altuzarra, Sergio Hudson, Laura Kim & Fernando Garcia, Alexandra O'Neill and LaQuan Smith who have united like never before to champion NYFW.
”Welcome back to the runway, NYC! The shows are here and Grazia USA is ready to be your guide to a stylish and safe week full of joy, optimism, and inspiration as we celebrate the resilience and strength of America’s largest fashion event. See you at the shows," said David Thielebeule, Grazia USA Editor in Chief.
Beyond the cover, readers will be served an abundance of fashion focused knowledge and content including exclusive “Behind the Runway” interviews with emerging stylists; Sakinah Bashir, Ron Hartleben, Brittany Bryant, Rachael Wang and Thistle Brown. The CFDA’s Steven Kolb fronts a “Strong Suit” feature story discussing Diane von Furstenberg, Tom Ford, and charting his path as a CEO with heart.
New York Fashion Week attendees can pick up a complimentary issue of Grazia Gazette Volume VI: NYFW this week at the following locations inside Spring Studios: the Partner & Designer Check-In Desks, VIP & On Location Experiences Lounges, 5th Floor Showrooms, Spring Lobby, the Programming Studio, and the Shop-a-thon Headquarters Newsstand plus at various hotels and private clubs across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
In alignment with Grazia USA commitment to sustainability, the Grazia Gazette: New York Fashion Week Edition is 100% carbon neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad, with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
Press Department
Pantheon Media Group
mjones@graziausa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn