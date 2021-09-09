ISPMB Seeks Public’s Help with Pushing for Government Study on Heber Horse Herd in Arizona

The International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros (ISPMB) is asking for public help in pushing for a government study on AZ’s Heber horse herd

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros (ISPMB) asks for the public's assistance in encouraging the federal government to adopt a new burro model for public lands. It is based on the management strategy that was used to protect the Arizona-based Heber horse herd. Studying what has allowed the Heber horse herd, the last intact and unaffected horse herd on public land, to thrive over the years is the first step in adopting such an approach. According to the ISPMB, this is the final part of a series that focuses on the Heber horse herd.

According to the ISPMB, the United States Bureau of Labor-Management and Forest Service supports birth control on wild horses on public lands to reduce overpopulation. The Heber herd has had a stable population for many years, despite a low 3% annual growth rate. They have not received birth control in the past. According to the ISPMB, this indicates that wild equid birth control is unnecessary.

The public is asked to contact Tom Vilsack, United States Secretary for Agriculture, and the United States House Committee on Natural Resources to request that the Heber horse herd be made a study herd for the next five to seven years. According to the ISPMB, the Bureau of Labor-Management and Forest Service could study the herd to discover a better method to manage horses on public lands and thereby reclaim the public's trust.

Members of the public should reach out to Vilsack and The Natural Resources Committee to request that they include the ISPMB in determining which habitat professionals, behaviorists, environmentalists, and other scientific community members should take part in the Heber Herd Study. Vilsack can be reached at (202) 723-3631, and the natural resources committee can be contacted at (202) 265-6065.

