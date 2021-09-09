Latia Parker Of Curtis P. Crowner Foundation Supports More People In The Oncology Community
501c3 Non-Profit, Curtis P. Crowner Foundation, extend their support for cancer patients to more people across the United StatesESSEX, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtis P. Crowner Foundation was founded by Latia Parker after her father, Minister Curtis P. Crowner, lost the battle to Pancreatic Cancer in November 2020. The goal of the organization is to provide financial, moral, and spiritual support to families that are impacted by cancer. In a related development, the team at Curtis P. Crowner Foundation has stayed true to their commitment, offering a wide range of services to help cancer patients and their families as they battle this formidable foe, which is cancer.
Cancer has been identified as one of the leading causes of death in the world, with a recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO) stating that the condition accounts for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. Over the years, several initiatives have been developed to curb the spread of the ailment and help patients. However, more needs to be done in this regard, which is where Latia Parker and the team at Curtis P. Crowner Foundation has been of help in recent times by helping patients get through chemo treatments, radiation therapy, etc.
Curtis P. Crowner Foundation offers assistance to cover medical premiums, rent and utility bills of patients, home cleaning services, transportation, hospital bedding, and chef for home cook meals. The non-profit also allows well-meaning individuals and corporations to donate and sponsor different chemo care packages and ultimately help more people live a happy life.
About Curtis P. Crowner Foundation
Curtis P. Crowner Foundation was founded by Latia Parker to provide the needed support to families that are impacted by cancer. The goal is to assist with the burdens caused by cancer and provide emotional stability.
