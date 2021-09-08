Dental X-Ray Market Size to Reach USD 2085.95 Million in 2028 With CAGR of 18.5% | Reports and Data
Growing prevalence of dental disorders among a considerable population is driving the market revenue growthNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental x-ray market size reached USD 536.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2085.95 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The dental x-ray market revenue growth is driven by several factors including growing incidence of various types of dental disorders, and increasing demand for accurately detecting dental abnormalities which are not visible during routine dental examination. Additionally, dental x-ray diagnostic tool is widely used in the evaluation of the amount of bone present, cavities calculus, alveolar crest, and other masses in dental examinations. Growing adoption of cosmetic dentistry globally, and rapid introduction of several innovative products in dental care are also contributing to the revenue growth of the global dental x-ray market.
Dental x-rays, also known as dental radiographs, are mainly performed for detecting the hidden dental structures, cavities, malignant or benign masses, and bone loss. These images are formed by a controlled bust of X-ray radiation that penetrates the oral structures at different levels. Moreover, these dental x-ray procedures are carried out for preventive as well as diagnostic purposes to detect common oral problems, and also infections associated with dental cavities. Dental x-rays testing is the preferred imaging modality among all the available techniques owing to several advantages offered by them. Nowadays, periodontal diseases are considered a public health concern, due to the steady rise in their prevalence among adolescents as well as adults. The several risk factors associated with this disorder include poor oral hygiene, stress, diabetes and smoking. Hence, growing number of cases with different types of oral diseases is expected to boost the market revenue growth over the forecast period.
However, lack of reimbursements for dental care, and high cost of dental x-ray imaging systems are the two most prominent factors hindering the overall revenue growth of the global dental x-ray market.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings in the report
• Based on product, the digital segment held the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and it is further expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to reduced time requirements for diagnosis. Moreover, the digital X-ray systems are also characterized by enhanced image quality, which is also contributing to the segment revenue growth.
• Based on application, the medical segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in 2020. The large revenue growth of this segment is resultant of the growing number of dental diseases worldwide, and rising adoption of dental x-ray procedures for the examination of dental problems.
• North America market dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share in the global market in 2020, due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare spending in various developed countries, like the U.S. Additionally, favorable healthcare reimbursements, and rising government initiatives are further boosting the revenue growth of this regional market.
• Major companies operating in the market are Dentsply Sirona Inc.; Planmeca OY; Carestream Dental, LLC; Danaher; LED Medical Diagnostics, Inc.; Cefla S.C.; Vatech Co., Ltd.; Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dental x-ray market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Analog
• Digital
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Intraoral
o Bitewing
o Periapical
o Occlusal
• Extraoral
o Panoramic
o CBCT
o Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• Medical
• Cosmetic Dentistry
• Forensic
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• MEA
