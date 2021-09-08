Tactical Footwear Market is Expected to Reach $2,574.1 Million

Tactical Footwear market is expected to witness significant growth due to increase in demand for tactical footwear from military personnel is a primary factor

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Tactical Footwear Market by Product, End Use, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”The global tactical footwear market was valued at $1,547.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,574.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the tactical boots segment garnered the highest share in the tactical footwear market, owing to multiple benefits associated with tactical boots such as superior flexibility, high reliability, enhanced breathability, lightweight, slip resistance, sturdy uppers, and quiet soles, which make them more popular, thereby boosting the growth of the global market. Moreover, the market growth is driven by the some of the major factors such as rise in the military workforce across the world, surge in demand for lightweight & reliable tactical shoes that can perform effectively in harsh environmental conditions, and increase in demand for tactical footwear from fitness enthusiasts as well as disaster management operators. Over the past few years, the U.S. military has been taking noteworthy steps to build up an inclusive and diverse force, and ending restrictions on military active force has opened the doors of services for women.Increase in adoption of tactical footwear majorly by law enforcement professionals, firefighters, military service members, and adventure enthusiasts to operate in harsh and extreme climatic conditions are the tactical footwear market trends which is notably contributes toward the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increase in military personnel is a primary factor that fuels the growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Defense Department data, in March 2019, in the Middle East, around 60,000 military troops present in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, and this number is likely to increase in the coming years, which is expected to generate demand for military essentials and tactical boots, thereby fueling the tactical footwear market growth, globally. However, the market has witnessed a slight decline during the pandemic, owing to stringent restrictions imposed by various nations to contain the spread of COVID-19, which halted the production, thus resulting in disruption of the supply chain. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities. Moreover, the global markets are gradually opening to their full potential, which is expected to boost the demand for tactical footwear.The market would remain lucrative in upcoming year. The global tactical footwear market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation.According to the tactical footwear market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product, end use, sales channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into boots and shoes. Depending on end use, it is differentiated into men and women. As per sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, specialty stores, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By product, the tactical boots segment acquired the maximum tactical footwear market share, owing to wide spread usage of boots in the military personnel, as this footwear offers prolonged durability and enhanced stability in tough circumstances.Increase in demand for fancy yet comfortable footwear at affordable pricing is expected to boost the overall growth of the industry. Moreover, various footwear brands such as Nike, New Balance, and Under Armour are adopting 3D printing technology in footwear production. Such features attract the attention of large customer base, which is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.According to the distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket dominated the market and is likely to remain dominant throughout the tactical footwear market forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that consumers prefer buying tactical footwear from supermarket/hypermarket to find the perfect fit. Region wise, North America held the major share of 38% of the global tactical footwear market, owing to the presence of key players, surge in demand from people participating in adventurous activities, and strong military sector in the region.The major players profile in the tactical footwear market report include Adidas AG, APEX Global Brands, Asics Corporation, Belleville Boot Company, Garmont International S.r.l., Maelstrom Footwear, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., and 5.11 Tactical.Key Findings Of The StudyBy product, the boots segment held the highest share, accounting for 67.7% of the global industry in 2020.Based on end use, the men segment held the major share of 88.2% of the Tactical Footwear market in 2020.Based on sales channel, the online stores segment witness an exponential growth rate of 6.0% during the forecast periodNorth America held the major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.