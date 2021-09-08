Gov. Wolf: Aluminum Manufacturer Selects Williamsport for First PA Location, Brings Over 100 New Jobs to Region

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Chance Aluminum Corp will open its first Pennsylvania manufacturing operation in Williamsport, Lycoming County, investing nearly $19 million into the project and creating over 100 new, family-sustaining jobs.

“I am pleased to welcome Chance Aluminum to Pennsylvania and support the company’s growth as it invests into Lycoming County communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “Chance Aluminum’s first commonwealth operation brings new life to a shuttered factory, brings new, good-paying jobs to the region, and will support its role in serving as a top aluminum manufacturing supplier.”

Chance Aluminum recently purchased the closed JW Aluminum facility in Williamsport and will use the site to manufacture aluminum foil and other common alloy coils. This location will serve as the lead domestic supplier for its sister company, AA Metals, Inc ., based in Orlando, Florida. The company will also install additional equipment to transform the facility into a fully integrated, state-of-the-art aluminum rolling mill.

“Having our own domestic mill has always been part of our vision to be the best and most dependable master distributor in North America and aligns with our sustainable growth strategy,” said Dr. Jack Cheng, CEO and President of AA Metals and Chance Aluminum. “With the new addition of Chance Aluminum, we will increase product capacity, expand market reach, and diversify our operations. Chance Aluminum will focus on production as the reliable domestic supplier of AA Metals. For the next 12 months we plan to hire approximately 100 employees locally. We are grateful for our partnership with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and for the support of the Governor’s Action Team, which will help us to continue expand and upgrade this plant. In return, Chance Aluminum will provide more jobs, generate more tax revenue, and bring positive impacts to the Commonwealth. We are proud to make it here and expand careers in City of Williamsport and Lycoming County.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $500,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $100,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, and has also been encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program. Chance Aluminum committed to investing over $18.5 million into the project and creating over 100 new jobs over the next three years.

“We look forward to the opportunity in working with Chance Aluminum to grow their operations here in Lycoming County. Jack Cheng has grown a very impressive aluminum manufacturing business and we are anxious to assist him with this new operation in Williamsport,” said President and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce Jason Fink. “The Chamber greatly appreciates the support of the Commonwealth in helping to secure Chance Aluminum in our community and the jobs that it will bring back following the closure of JW Aluminum in January. Their investment was key to seeing this dormant plant become operational once again.”

Chance Aluminum Corp is affiliated with AA Metals, Inc., one of the largest metal master distributors in North America. Founded by Dr. Jack Cheng in 2003, headquartered in Orlando with operations in the United States, Colombia, Turkey, and China, AA Metals distributes aluminum and stainless steel products such as aluminum sheets, coils, foils, extrusions, canstock, treads, heat and non-heat-treated plates, and painted aluminum products.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.