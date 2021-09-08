PlanFirst Success Story: Tucker Road Water Treatment Facility

DCA’s PlanFirst program recognizes and rewards Georgia communities that clearly demonstrate an established pattern of successfully implementing their Local Comprehensive Plan. Our PlanFirst “Success Story” series highlights these cities and counties by sharing their incredible achievements. You can view all of the communities on our Story Map.

Alongside obtaining the WaterFirst designation, the City of Perry had continually placed a significant focus on water quality, management, and service provision. To support Perry’s comprehensive planning initiatives and its WaterFirst goals, Perry completed and opened its Tucker Road Water Treatment Facility in 2020.

As it was identified in the Joint Comprehensive Plan and Perry’s Strategic Plan, there was a need to pursue the construction of a new water treatment facility. In addition to the Comprehensive Plan, the Strategic Plan identified the objective to create a long-term plan to ensure adequate water supply for future growth needs, to find the best locations for future water plants and well sites, to purchase property for future water plants, and to purchase land for future well sites. Further, the project supported the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Quality Community Objective by promoting the efficient use of natural resources through effective water conservation and reuse.

The City of Perry completed construction of the Tucker Road Water Treatment Facility, located at 1304 Tucker Road, in September 2020. The facility can treat 2 million gallons per day, and it includes one production well. Also, it provides multi-generational water security for the City of Perry and its future growth.

The importance of water quality in Perry has paid off over the past few years. In addition to planning and completing the Tucker Road Water Treatment Facility, Perry has received many awards for its water and is a GAWP Water Professional. In the coming years, Perry is continuing its planning goals for providing high-quality water, sewer, natural gas, and telecommunications capacity. The East Perry Service Area, the portion of the city that is an adjacent, unincorporated county, is experiencing the most growth and development.

The city plans to construct a major sanitary sewer truck line and wastewater treatment facility which will have the capacity to serve Perry’s expansion to the east. The growth could include up to 20,000 new residential homes in addition to commercial and light industrial properties to which the Tucker Road Water Treatment Facility will also provide service.

As a high priority for city leadership and planning staff, ensuring that Perry has adequate infrastructure continues to be critical for the support of significant new development.