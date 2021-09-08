Dental Implants Market Size to Reach USD 8.61 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 11.2% | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Rising prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases is driving the market revenue growthNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental implants market size reached USD 3.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.61 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The dental implants market revenue growth is driven by several factors including growing popularity of dental implants due to various advantages over other tooth-replacement methods, such as effectiveness, safety, durability, and natural looking teeth, and growing awareness regarding oral care across the globe. Additionally, rising importance of aesthetic restoration of dental implants, and rapid adoption of digital implant dentistry due to increasing prevalence of various dental disorders are some of the other key factors augmenting demand for effective dental implant procedures, thus, supporting the overall revenue growth of the global market.
Dental implants are surgical material that is extensively used for supporting or replacing missing teeth. They are safe to use and are much similar to natural teeth. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, the geriatric population with the age group of 65 years and above have an average of 18.9 remaining teeth, which in turn creating a lucrative opportunity for the dental implants market revenue growth. Moreover, the advent of advanced technologies combined with surging demand for dental implant procedures has led to a highly lucrative market characterized by a high-profit margin for market players across the value chain.
However, the high cost of premium dental implants, high risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges, and limited reimbursement are a few factors hampering the overall revenue growth of the dental implants market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1632
The global Dental Implants market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings in the report
• Based on material, the titanium segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is expected to dominate other segments in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. The large revenue growth of this segment is attributed to the high use of dental implants made up of titanium, due to its biocompatible nature. The crude form of titanium consists of other metals including ilmenite, vanadium, silicon, iron, zirconium, and magnesium.
• The zirconium segment is predicted to register the fastest revenue CAGR in the global market going ahead, owing to the similar functions and features of zirconium match with the material, titanium. Titanium implants can be made as a one-piece or two-piece system, whereas, zirconium implants are strictly made as one-piece systems.
• North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global dental implants market during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population with a high incidence of several dental conditions, and growing awareness among the population regarding oral preventive and restorative treatments are some of the factors contributing to the large revenue growth of this regional market.
• Leading companies operating in the market are BioHorizons IPH, Inc.; Nobel Biocare Services AG; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; OSSTEM IMPLANT; Institut Straumann AG; Bicon, LLC; Leader Italy; Anthogyr SAS; DENTIS; DENTSPLY Sirona; DENTIUM Co., Ltd.; T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.; KYOCERA Medical Corporation.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1632
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dental implants market on the basis of material, type, design, end use, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
• Titanium Implants
• Zirconium Implants
• Others (Ceramic, Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal)
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
• Endosteal Implants
• Subperiosteal Implants
• Transosteal Impants
Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
• Tapered Implants
• Parallel Implants
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
• Hospitals
• Dental Clinics
• Academic & Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• MEA
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1632
Thank you for reading the research report on global Dental Implants market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.
Read More Reports:-
Live Cell Imaging Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/live-cell-imaging-market-to-reach-usd-4-47-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/
Neuromodulation Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/neuromodulation-market-to-reach-usd-17-85-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/
Lidocaine Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/lidocaine-market-to-reach-usd-5-6-billion-by-2026-reports-and-data/
Neurological Microscopes Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/neurological-microscopes-market-to-reach-usd-5-81-billion-by-2027-reports-and-data/
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+ +1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn