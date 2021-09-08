BeGreat Together to Award $40,000 in Grants to K-12 Public Schools and Black & Brown Community Changemakers
The 501(c)(3) Branch of Educational Platform Assemble Will Kickoff in Kansas City
We’re putting resources directly into the hands of changemakers in marginalized communities because they’re the experts - they know how to uplift and support their own communities.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeGreat Together, the philanthropic arm of online educational platform Assemble, announced it will launch Fall 2021, awarding up to $10,000 to two local public school programs and $20,000 to a local community changemaker, along with the logistical support and awareness necessary to create lasting positive change in disenfranchised Black and Brown communities.
— Avrell Stokes, President of BeGreat Together
School districts with more than 50 percent Black and/or Latinx students face a funding gap of more than $5,000 per pupil on average, according to The Century Foundation. The net assets of Black and Latino-led groups are 76% smaller than white-led organizations. BeGreat Together aims to bridge that gap and put resources in the hands of public schools and grassroots community changemakers who know best what their students and communities need.
BeGreat Together is calling upon Kansas City public schools to nominate an envisioned or existing service, initiative, or program that supports the educational environment or experience for students, to receive up to $10,000. BeGreat is also calling upon residents to nominate themselves or another local changemaker to be the recipient of a $20,000 grant.
Nominations are open: www.bgtogether.org/nominate
The non-profit is looking for individual changemakers making a difference in Kansas City communities and public K-12 schools that have innovative program ideas for improving the educational experience and/or environment for students. These grants will bridge individuals to collectives and issues to answers, elevating effective Black-led and Latino-led community endeavors by uplifting existing local changemakers while investing in future leaders.
Madison Frilot
Anika PR
madison@anikapr.com