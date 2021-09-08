Virtual public input meeting available Sept. 15 to discuss proposed improvements to I-94 near West Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – A virtual public input meeting will be available Sept. 15 to receive comments on proposed improvements to Interstate 94, near West Fargo.

The project consists of reconstruction of the Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes, from Exit 342 to Exit 346. Exit 343 will be reconstructed, while Exit 342 will receive a mill and overlay with asphalt pavement. Other miscellaneous work will be included with the project.

More information about this project will be available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available Sept. 15. This is not a live event.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Sept. 30, 2021, to James Rath, Design Division, NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505 or email: jrath@nd.gov with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact James Rath, 701-328-1722 or email: jrath@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701 328 2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1 800 366 6888.

