Dave Cates, Top Attorney, Named One of the Best Lawyers for 2022

David Cates, a top attorney from Illinois, was recently named one of the United States’ best lawyers for 2022.

SWANSEA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois trial attorney David Cates of Cates Mahoney, LLC was recently named by Best Lawyers as one of the Best Lawyers in the United States for 2022.

Cates earned the recognition after being selected by his peers to be included in The Best Lawyers in America (28th edition). He was specifically chosen for inclusion in the categories of “Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs” and “Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions – Plaintiffs.”

According to Best Lawyers, Cates was nominated for the honor by attorneys working in his area of practice and in his geographic region. This recognition, similarly to the organization’s other recognitions and awards, was based solely on the feedback that the other attorneys provided regarding Cates and his noteworthy track record in the law field.

Best Lawyers, a globally recognized brand, has generated an unbiased and highly reliable list of attorneys for lawyer referrals since 1981. In its The Best Lawyers in America publications, the organization highlights the exceptional accomplishments of today’s most outstanding lawyers based on comprehensive peer surveys. Corporations and individuals who need legal counsel can consult these publications to find the best attorneys for their needs in their respective locales.

Cates said he was honored to have been named one of today’s top lawyers nationwide in The Best Lawyers in America. Cates said he is furthermore excited to continue delivering high-quality results for his legal clients through his highly reputed law practice.

About Attorney David Cates

David Cates co-founded Cates Mahoney, LLC, which is located in Swansea, Ill. The law practice specializes in many types of personal injury lawsuits, ranging from mass tort lawsuits and class action lawsuits. Cates is also well versed in handling employment discrimination and civil rights legal matters. His clients have hailed from multiple cities throughout Southern Illinois, ranging from Edwardsville, Belleville, East St. Louis, Granite City, and Carbondale.

