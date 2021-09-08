Point Stadium Bridge Rehabilitation Work to be Completed, Detour to be Placed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc, of Everett, will begin work on replacing the expansion dams on the Point Stadium Bridge, Monday, September 13 in the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

Beginning Monday, September 13, a detour will be placed on Route 56 between Route 3044 (Washington Street) and Johns Street so work can begin to replace the expansion dams on the Point Stadium Bridge. Route 56 east bound traffic will be required to turn left onto Route 3044 (Washington Street) to Johns Street, traffic will then turn right and follow Johns Street to the intersection with Route 56 east bound. Traffic going west bound will reverse the detour.

Minor delays are possible as motorists navigate the detour.

Previous work on this project consisted of pavement preservation of Route 56, the substructure rehabilitation of the Kernville Viaduct, as well as the rehabilitation of two retaining walls. Previous roadway work on Route 56 included milling, and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, a portion of the signage upgrades, a portion of the high friction surface and epoxy deck treatments and other miscellaneous construction.

Work on this $4.8 million project is expected to be completed by late-November 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTranspotation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101