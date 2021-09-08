Route 51 Clairton Boulevard Lane Restrictions Thursday, Friday Nights in Baldwin Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Clairton Boulevard (Route 51) in Baldwin Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday nights, September 9-10 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on Route 51 in each direction between Streets Run Road and Brentview Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night as crews from Pennsylvania American Water Company conduct water main installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jason Ciepley at 412-883-4591 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

