Route 68 Sunflower Road Lane Restrictions Begin Friday in Rochester Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work on Route 68 in Rochester Township, Beaver County, will begin Thursday, September 9 weather permitting.

Gas line replacement work between Coleman Drive and Apollo Lane on Route 68 will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through early November requiring single-lane alternating traffic. Crews from Miller Pipeline will conduct gas line replacement work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Sean Mullaney at 412-309-0837 .

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

