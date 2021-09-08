Submit Release
Tyler Feller Encourages Leaders to Persevere Despite Trying Times With Don't Stop Book

Tyler Feller at 505 Nashville

Don't Stop Releases November 16

The Don't Stop Podcast features popular guests sharing inspiring stories of some of their most trying times. Listeners are challenged to not give up on the dream God has placed inside of them!

What if you are just one more try away from the breakthrough you have been praying for?”
— Tyler Feller
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Feller today announced the release of his book Don’t Stop. This book shares insightful perspectives and faith-filled growth strategies that will help you transform struggles into opportunities and move forward in God’s plan for you with empowerment and resilience.

“What if you are just one more try away from the breakthrough you have been praying for?,” says Tyler Feller, author of Don’t Stop. “One more job application to land your dream career. One more creative idea to change your world. One more prayer until all heaven breaks loose in your life. Don't Stop will give you the courage to pursue your destiny.”

Redbird Press is releasing the book on November 16 and it is available for pre-order now.

Stories in Don’t Stop include real examples of resilient people that overcame their own internal and external struggles. Readers will also find simple but effective devotions found in scripture that will inspire and guide their personal victory.

“Tyler simplistically lays out a blueprint for you to see God where you haven’t before," says Randy Clark, founder of Global Awakening. “You will be encouraged, inspired, and ready to achieve more with God.”

The Don't Stop Podcast, a popular show featuring many notable Christian guests, is also hosted by Tyler Feller.

Tyler Feller is the President of Tyler Feller Ministries, a global not-for-profit corporation that provides coaching, consulting, curriculum, and conferences to raise up the next generation of leaders. Passionate and excited about all God is doing, Tyler serves as the lead pastor at M1 Church where he helps ignite a community on fire for Christ. He advises churches around the United States, including several of Outreach Magazine’s Top 100 Churches in America with his association at Intentional Churches.

To learn more, visit www.instagram.com/tylerfeller

Tyler Feller
Redbird Press
+1 812-573-0864
press@tylerfeller.com
