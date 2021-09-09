Graphic Design Platform Piktochart Introduces Pay Per Download and Integration With Pexels

Piktochart enables users to easily create infographics, presentations, reports, flyers, and more. Piktochart offers a powerful infographic maker

After expanding the benefits across all plans, Piktochart announced the option to pay per download in order to give Free plan users more flexibility.

PENANG, MALAYSIA, September 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piktochart further extends the benefits for users by allowing pay per download. Free plan users can get more from the visual communication tool without committing to a paid subscription. In addition, a new integration with Pexels gives new options when it comes to royalty-free images that can be added to visuals.“In August, we released several updates to our pricing plans. One significant change was the new download limit which affected all the Free plan users. We wanted to balance this out by offering more flexibility in return. We understand that not everyone can afford to commit to a paid subscription. That's why we decided to introduce the ability to pay per download. This way, Piktochart become the first online design maker tool on the market offering a mix of tiered subscription and a pay-as-you-go payment model,” said Agata Krzysztofik, VP of Growth, Piktochart.To support all users, including those who cannot afford or don’t have a need for a monthly or a yearly subscription, Piktochart has released pay per download. Whenever a Free plan user needs to save their infographic , presentation, or report as a file, but they exceed the limit of 2 downloads per month, they can now purchase additional download credits without upgrading to a paid subscription plan. The cost of one download is priced at $3.50 + sales tax (varies based on location).This update is not relevant for Pro and Enterprise customers, who benefit from unlimited visuals downloads within their subscription fee.The company’s September release also includes export in high-quality for the Free plan users. This allows them to download visuals such as posters or banners for print in better quality.An additional update is Piktochart’s integration with Pexels, the website for high-quality stock photos and videos that can be downloaded and used for free, even in commercial campaigns.“We love the high-quality photos from Pexels because they are perfect for relaying unique and authentic visual stories or being used as background images against your texts. You can use them on social media graphics, presentations, posters, or other visual content assets where you need your message to stand out,” said Agata Krzysztofik.Piktochart is planning more updates in Q4 2021, including an upgrade of the graphic design platform’s editor, payment improvements, and currency localization for selected countries.About PiktochartFounded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one visual communication tool for creating stunning reports, presentations, infographics, social media graphics, and prints. Used by 6 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart enables you to quickly turn any text- or data-heavy content into a visual story that your internal and external audience will love. For more information, visit www.piktochart.com

