SSON Analytics Announces the Top 20 Most Admired SSOs & GBS for 2021
SSON Analytics, has released its annual benchmarking study with the world’s Top 20 Most Admired SSOs and GBS for 2021.NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its 5th year, the Top 20 Most Admired SSOs & GBS Benchmarking Study recognizes the hard work put in by the Shared Services and GBS professionals, and aims to celebrate the achievements made over the past year and capture key objectives, strategies, and benchmarks from these leading brands identified by the SSON community.
The Top 20 Most Admired global SSOs and GBS are identified using a methodology that collates SSON’s cross-channel proprietary data from its global community of 180,000 members and applies a weighting system to the various criteria considered: Benchmarking surveys, winners, and nominations from regional SSON Impact Awards, SSON conference research, speaker ratings, digital editorial demand, and digital presentation downloads.
Based on these scores, SSON Analytics is delighted to announce the 20 organizations recognized as the Top 20 Most Admired SSOs and GBS for 2021. They are (in alphabetical order):
• AkzoNobel
• Boston Scientific
• British American Tobacco – GBS
• Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Business Inc
• Discovery Inc
• Experian plc
• Global Service Center DHL Global Forwarding Freight
• Iron Mountain Inc
• JTI
• Johnson & Johnson
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Lion
• Mars
• Philips Global Business Services – APAC
• Qatar Airways
• Royal DSM
• Siemens Global Business Services
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited – Takeda Business Solutions
• Tesco Business Service (Part of Tesco PLC)
• Woolworths Group, Finance Shared Services
This year, there is an equal split between organizations featuring for the first time in this listing and those who have received this recognition in previous years.
New this year: Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Business Inc, Global Service Center DHL Global Forwarding Freight, Iron Mountain Inc, JTI, Philips Global Business Services – APAC, Qatar Airways, Royal DSM, Siemens Global Business Services, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited – Takeda Business Solutions, and Woolworths Group, Finance Shared Services.
Special mention also goes out to AkzoNobel and Discovery Inc for being part of the Top 20 list for five consecutive years:
“We are delighted and honored to be featured among the Top 20 Most Admired SSOs for the fifth year in a row! This benchmark study provides valuable insight into how GBS as an industry is developing and allows companies to compare versus peers on what they do well and what can be improved in order to drive a high-performing GBS organization.” Steve Rudderham, Head of Global Business Services, AkzoNobel.
"As every GBS organization, we are constantly challenged to transform and drive value add, while protecting our delivery foundations. On that note, we are extremely proud to receive this global recognition for the fifth year in a row. Kudos to all our teams across the globe. No doubt – SSON benchmarking data – was essential for this successful journey" Maciej Piwowarczyk, Head of Global Business Services, Discovery Inc.
Between the 20 organizations, 57 Shared Services, and GBS centers provided their data in an extensive benchmarking survey which captured 35 metrics across 8 common areas such as Attrition, Automation, HR & Talent, Payroll, Procure-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, Record-to-Report, and Travel & Expense. The study also shares insights on their service delivery model, future of work initiatives, automation and resourcing strategies, and key objectives for the year.
Highlights of the aggregated benchmarking data and the full list of metrics are available on SSONetwork and will be presented at SSON’s SSO Week events throughout 2021-2022.
The full report is available to SSON Analytics subscribers in our latest Virtual Analytics Report and in our interactive benchmarking tool – the Metric Benchmarker.
New metrics in 2021 study:
- (Attrition) Involuntary annual attrition rate
- (Attrition) Overall annual attrition rate
- (Attrition) Voluntary annual attrition rate
- (O2C) Cost to create sales order per line item (automated)
- (O2C) Cost to create sales order per line item (manual)
- (O2C) Number of FTEs to manage sales order
- (Payroll) Number of payroll FTEs per 1,000 employees
-- End --
About SSON Analytics:
SSON Analytics is the global data analytics center of the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON), the world's largest community of shared services, outsourcing, and transformation professionals. SSON Analytics offers visual data insights that are simple, accurate, and digestible to the global shared services and outsourcing community.
