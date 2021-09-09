The Many Hats Institute Polo for Kids Match & Beneficiary Event on September 25
Help Raise Funds for Youth Education Programs in Washington, D.C.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Many Hats Institute (MHI) and SummerHill Polo are partnering to present Polo for Children, an event that unites the entire community to help raise funds and awareness for youth education programs in the district. The event will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Guests will have the opportunity to watch world-class polo and mingle with players and many influential figures from the Washington, DC region and beyond. All proceeds will benefit DC Scores.
One of America's legendary polo families, the Muldoon Family, promises guests a unique experience at their polo fields at the SummerHill Farm. This historic venue tucked away in rural, yet conveniently accessible, picturesque Maryland boasts an idyllic location, offering incredible manicured polo fields, which are bolstered by the natural hillside. Attendees will enjoy the most exquisite Argentinian cuisine and wine in an exciting atmosphere enhanced by world-class polo. Argentina's Ambassador to DC, Jorge Argüello will be in attendance for the trophy presentation. The event's artistic flare will come in the hands of Boston-based artist, Masha Keryan, who is donating a painting to be auction during the event. Major sponsors supporting this great cause include The BMW Group, PNC Private Bank, and Aegis Law Group LLC.
Polo for Kids
Saturday, September 25, 2021
SummerHill Polo
Elgin & Jerusalem Road, Poolsville, MD 20837
12:00 PM- 3:30 PM
Ticket Sales
Satara Wedge
ROIG Communications
+1 202-629-2306
email us here