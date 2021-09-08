MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet by web conference Sept. 29

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee will meet by web conference Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

The committee is scheduled to select candidates for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Obligatory Seat. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission.

Members of the public may join the meeting online or listen to the meeting by phone. Links and phone numbers, as well as a meeting agenda, can be found here.