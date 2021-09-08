Global IoT Insurance Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $402,990.0 million by 2027 and Grow at a CAGR of 54.0% from 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [246-Pages] by Research Dive

The global IoT insurance market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of IOT products and services among people around the globe. The life insurance sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global IoT insurance market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $402,990.0 million by 2027, exponentially growing at a CAGR of 54.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Significant rise in the adoption of IoT products and services related to it among people around the globe are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the data obtained from internet-connected devices effectively helps to track health of the consumer and better interpret their risks. This factor is further expected to bolster the growth of the IoT insurance market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Extortionate cost involved in the implementation of IoT is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Continuous technological advancements in the IoT for better understanding and mitigating risks among customers is expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on insurance, application, and region.

Insurance: Life Insurance Sub-segment to Have the Highest Growth Rate

The life insurance sub-segment is expected to grow exponentially with a CAGR of 55.2% during the forecast period. Rising concern and awareness among individuals in order to secure the life of their families is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Application: Life & Health Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The life & health sub-segment is expected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 55.2% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of life and health insurance for providing immunity and security among people is expected to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have the Maximum Growth Rate

The Asia Pacific region is expected to surge exponentially with a CAGR of 55.5% during the forecast period. Notable growth in the investments done by key players of the market and the presence of low wage workers in this region are expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a noteworthy impact on the growth of the global IoT insurance market, owing to the increasing health concerns among people during the pandemic. The pandemic has affected millions of people around the globe, and hence more and more people adopted insurance so as to protect themselves from unfortunate events during the pandemic. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the global IoT insurance market.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the market include

Telit SAP SE Oracle Corporation Cisco Systems Inc. Aeris Group Ltd Concirrus Microsoft Corporation Accenture PLC Alphabet International Business Machines Corporation

and many more. These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in June 2021, Chubb, a dominant public trading property and casualty insurance company established its IOT service in Canada so as to stimulate risk management with the help of integrated rigorous monitoring.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

