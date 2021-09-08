Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market to Reach $4.53 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, advancements in R&D in dentistry, and surge in number of dentists drive the growth of the global buccal cavity devices market. North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. Manufacturing activities of buccal cavity devices reduced due to disruption of supply chains, unavailability of raw materials, and temporary shutdown of production facilities.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Buccal Cavity Devices Market generated $2.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.53 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13477



Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, advancements in R&D in dentistry, and surge in number of dentists drive the growth of the global buccal cavity devices market. However, high cost of intra-oral flat panel sensor products restrains the market growth. On the other hand, increase in R&D activities in the healthcare sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, many sub-domains of healthcare were forced to shut their doors temporarily. Among those industries, there has been a negative impact on dental services, which in turn, reduced the demand for buccal cavity devices.

Manufacturing activities of buccal cavity devices were reduced due to disruption of supply chains, unavailability of raw materials, and temporary shutdown of production facilities.

In 2020, the number of dental surgeries reduced by nearly 38%. As dental surgeons have been vulnerable to contracting and transmitting coronavirus, the clinics were closed for specific duration and hospitals shifted their resources for treatment of patients infected with Covid-19.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global buccal cavity devices market based on product, application, end user, and region.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13477



Based on product, the intraoral cameras segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the intraoral scanners segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global buccal cavity devices market, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global buccal cavity devices market analyzed in the research include Canon, Denstply Sirona, Carestream, FONA Dental, Denterprise, Detection Technology Plc., Trixell S.A.S, Hamamatsu Corporation, VAREX IMAGING, and XDR Radiology.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Cryotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Corneal Implants market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Tissue Engineering Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Dermatological Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Cell Expansion Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Veterinary Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Brain Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Lateral Flow Assays Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Bioreactors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-researc