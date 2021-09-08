Desert Essence Blends Pure Botanicals with Oral Expertise in New Moisturizing Oral Care Line
Three new plant-based products boost moisture while providing complete care for teeth and gums
Desert Essence has deep experience in botanical ingredients, so expanding our oral care offerings was a natural direction for us to take.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masks have increased the significance of dental hygiene for consumers over the last year, presenting a growing opportunity for product innovation. In response, Desert Essence, a leader in the natural oral care space, will introduce three new Moisturizing Botanical Oral Care products to its growing offerings this month: Arctic Berry Mouth Spray, Mouth Rinse, and Gel Toothpaste. All three are formulated to boost moisture while providing complete care for teeth and gums.
— Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing at Desert Essence
Plant-based oils in these new products help neutralize bacteria and cultivate a healthy mouth microbiome. Nurturing aloe soothes gums, while xylitol and glycerin help increase saliva and lock in moisture. Saliva is critical to oral care as it moisturizes and lubricates to help prevent dehydration, aiding in speaking and swallowing, and keeping bacteria under control. The Artic Berry flavor helps freshen breath with a burst of flavor. All three products contain various levels of xylitol and glycerin ranging from 15-25%, as well as antiseptic Tea Tree Oil which fights cavity-forming sugar acids, L-Arginine promoting alkaline-acid pH balance in the mouth, and zinc citrate to help reduce buildup.
“We’re seeing more consumer interest as research on the importance of oral care mounts, and companies are developing more innovative products,” says Christine Allmer, senior director of marketing at Desert Essence. “Our company has deep experience in botanical ingredients, as well as developing products that offer solutions for various consumer needs, so expanding our oral care offerings was a natural direction for Desert Essence to take,” she adds.
According to SPINscan Natural data(1), Desert Essence is the #2 Oral Care Leader in the Natural Category and provides a full breadth of oral care products including toothpaste, mouthwash, pulling rinse, dental floss, and tapes.
Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, the products are certified Vegan, Cruelty-free, Gluten-free, and contain no sugar, alcohol, or sodium lauryl sulfate. According to SPINS(2), consumers seeking to avoid irritants and allergens are driving sales: products labeled gluten-free have risen 61%, while those not labeled have decreased by 13%.
The Moisturizing Botanical Oral Care line includes Arctic Berry Mouth Spray 0.9 fl. oz. (SRP $6.99), Mouth Rinse 15.8 fl. oz. (SRP 9.99) and Gel Toothpaste 4.5 oz. (SRP $6.99), all available on the company web site, www.desertessence.com, and in select national retail stores.
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B-corp Corporation.
(1) Source: SpinScan Natural 52 Weeks Ending 5/16/21
(2) Clean Label Attributes in Body Care: Claims and Ingredients Shoppers are Avoiding and Why. (2020, October 30). SPINS. https://www.spins.com/resources-clean-label-attributes-in-body-care-ingredients-to-avoid/
