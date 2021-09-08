Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet by web conference Sept. 29

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee will meet by web conference Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

The committee is scheduled to select candidates for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Obligatory Seat. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission.

Members of the public may join the meeting online or listen to the meeting by phone. Links and phone numbers, as well as a meeting agenda, can be found here. 

WHO: N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee
WHAT: Review and recommend candidates for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Obligatory Seat
WHEN: Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Meeting by Webinar Click here for links and phone number

 

