Global 5G Infrastructure Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $46,104.16 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 69.4% from 2019 to 2027 – Exclusive Business [230 pages] Report by Research Dive

The outbreak of pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market, owing to the decreased reach of 5G in underdeveloped areas and reduced manufacturing of smart devices during lockdowns. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to revive the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global 5G Infrastructure market is expected to generate a revenue of $46,104.16 million by 2027, exponentially growing at a CAGR of 69.4% during the forecast period (2019-2027). The comprehensive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market, including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the market figures, which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time scenario of the market.

Factors Influencing the CAGR Figures Pre and Post COVID-19 Pandemic

The report reveals the real-time CAGR expected to be registered by the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period. According to the report, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 69.4% during the forecast period, while it was anticipated to be 68.3% in the pre-pandemic scenario from 2019-2027. Significant surge in mobile data traffic and increasing demand for high-speed internet services among people around the globe are expected to drive the growth of the market post-pandemic during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market Size Pre and Post COVID-19 Outbreak in 2020

According to the report, the real-time market size has adversely decreased compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimations.

The real-time market size reached a revenue of $1,993.9 million in 2020, while its estimations were $2,147.3 million during the pre-COVID scenario.

Extortionate cost of investment of 5G technology is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, decreased reach of 5G technology in rural and underdeveloped areas, and reduced manufacturing of smart devices due to lockdown are further expected to curb the growth of the market in the projected timeframe.

Post-Pandemic Insight

As per the report, the global 5G infrastructure market has initially impeded due to the lockdown prevalent in various countries across the globe but with eased restrictions, the market is expected to surge exponentially in the coming years. Implementation of 5G in various end-use industries favors quick connection that speeds up the development of applications. In addition, prevalence of various channels that aid in developing the telecom sector within numerous regions around is globe is further expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Players of the Market

1. Mavenir

2. Siklu Communication

3. Comba Telecom Systems

4. CommScope

5. CISCO

6. NEC

7. ZTE

8. Nokia Networks

9. Samsung

10. Ericsson

For instance, in June 2021, Logicalis, a United Kingdom-based information and communications technology infrastructure and service provider, acquired Siticom, a Germany-based Managed Service Provider (MSP) and consulting company, so as to collectively position as a pan-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) center of expertise that blends 5G network capabilities and cloud-orchestrated networks.

