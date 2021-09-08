Global Digital Vault Market to Garner a Revenue of $3,222.0 Million, at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive [265 pages] Report by Research Dive

Global digital vault market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, 2021-2028. Services sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Cloud sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable. Small & medium and healthcare segments are expected to be the most lucrative ones. North America is expected to be the most dominating.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global digital vault market is projected to register a revenue of $3,222.0 million, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, increasing from $1,119.1 million in 2020. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures, making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The increasing demand for cyber security in the connected world is going to enhance the growth of the global digital vault market during the forecast period. Companies all over the world are adopting connected devices for productivity and efficiency. Because of the rise in the usage of IoT devices, cyber threats are also increasing. This factor is expected to surge the demand for digital vault.

The vault helps to store all secret password credentials in a digital vault. This centralized storage method allows credentials to be reset after each use which ensures advanced protection. This is the major factor enhancing the growth of the global market.

Restraint: Privacy compliance challenges and lack of security expertise are the major anticipated restraining factors behind the growth of the market.

Opportunity: The utilization of transformative digital technologies in workplaces is expected to create massive opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The emergence of Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses and changed the way they operate. Many companies went bankrupt while others took the remote or online way to function. With the rise of ‘remote’ or ‘work from home’ culture, these businesses became dependent on information technology more than ever. They started using IoT devices or connected devices to stay connected with their employees and protect all the company and employees’ database. The shift in the way of doing business gave rise to cyber threats. Amidst this risk of cyber-attack, companies opted for digital vault solutions to keep all the data safe and protected. This has helped the global digital vault market to flourish during the pandemic.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on component, deployment, enterprise size, end-user, and regional outlook.

Component: Services Sub-segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

The services sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $1429.7 million by the end of 2028, increasing from $489.8 million in 2020. The practice of preventing unauthorized access, corruption, or theft of digital information throughout its entire lifecycle is known as data security. It is a concept that encompasses all aspects of information security, ranging from physical security of hardware and storage devices to access controls and administrative, as well as the logical security of software applications.

Deployment: Cloud Sub-segment Expected to be the Most Profitable

The cloud sub-segment is anticipated to garner a revenue of $2096.1 million during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 14.6%. As cloud-based data has become more vulnerable to attack, companies are deploying digital vault solution to the cloud. This is the main reason behind the growth of the market sub-segment.

Enterprise-Size: Small & Medium Sub-segment Estimated to be the Most Lucrative

The small and medium enterprise sub-segment is expected to garner the highest revenue of $1093.5 million by the end of 2028, increasing from $355.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8%. Small and medium size enterprises require data security as they are more vulnerable to cyber-crimes as they have all kind datasets and less security systems. This is the main factor enhancing the growth of the market sub-segment.

End-user: Healthcare Sub-segment Predicted to be the Most Beneficial

Increasing from $72.3 million in 2020, the healthcare sub-segment is predicted to generate the highest revenue of $227.2 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 15.1%. Healthcare industry is the most vulnerable to cyber-attacks as the industry deals with massive amount of data related to their patients. This is the main attributor behind the growth of the market sub-segment.

Region: North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North America regional market accounted for $423.1 million in 2020 and is further forecasted to dominate the market with a revenue of $1168.6 million during the analysis period.

North America is the hub of several small and medium size enterprises. This is the main reason fueling the growth of the market.

Key Market Players & Strategies

1. Johnson Controls International PLC

2. CyberArk Software Ltd

3. Microsoft

4. IBM

5. Oracle Corporation

6. Keeper Security

7. Multicert

8. Hitachi Limited

9. Fiserv

10. Micro Focus

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

Recent Development:

In March 2018, CyberArk, the global leader in privileged account security, announced the acquisition of certain assets of privately held Vaultive, Inc., a cloud security provider. Building upon the Vaultive technology, CyberArk will deliver greater visibility and control over privileged business users, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) administrators. By delivering a cloud-native and mobile experience, Vaultive will extend the CyberArk solution to these highly privileged users, who are frequent targets for cyberattacks.

