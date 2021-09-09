Anthony Gajor, a Top Hamilton Reserve Bank Executive, Elected to Major Malaysian Bank Board, First in Nevis History

Head of Marketing and Corporate Finance at Hamilton Reserve Bank was approved by Malaysian regulators to serve as a board member of Fintech Bank Hamilton Reserve Bank serves a large and rapidly expanding international clientele, offering fully integrated solutions including Private Banking, Business Banking, Trust and Escrow, Money Management, and Incorporation services in 10 different currencies

The Head of Marketing and Corporate Finance at Hamilton Reserve Bank was approved by Malaysian regulators to serve as a board member of Fintech Bank Ltd

Fintech Bank anticipates onboarding at least one million new customers in the next twelve months through collaboration with Hamilton Reserve Bank” — Gavin Lim, Fintech Bank Board Member