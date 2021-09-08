MADISA AND SYP! ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO BRING SOCIAL MEDIA LOYALTY REWARDS TO 55,OOO LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT SPAIN
Harnessing the social influence and authenticity of real people.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYP! (Share Your Passion) the first social media loyalty platform and Madisa, the leading POS in Spain, with over 55,000 installed locations across bars, restaurants, and other retail locations have entered into a strategic alliance to bring the benefits of a loyalty program rooted in social media to their clients and their customers.
“The complicated loyalty systems of the past that were difficult to redeem and control have no place in a society as technological as today. The power of the image and of social networks is overwhelming and SYP! has managed to find an innovative business model which benefits merchants and users alike.”, says Daniel Benito, CEO of Madisa.
“At SYP!, we realized that for most businesses, the promise of social media as a revenue driver has proven to be elusive. We developed a platform that harnesses the social influence and authenticity of real people, in effect turning anyone who posts to social media into a brand influencer, and rewarding them accordingly.”, commented Ghislain de Noue, CEO and founder of SYP!.
ABOUT SYP! –
SYP! (Share Your Passion) is the first social media loyalty platform designed to reward people for promoting the places they frequent. They earn points by posting about their experiences - the higher the engagement, the more points people earn. The points are redeemable for rewards, discounts, and free stuff at any participating establishment - from e-commerce shops to retailers and restaurants. SYP! is available for download in the Apple App and Google Play stores. For more information, visit www.getsyp.com
ABOUT MADISA
Madisa is the leading POS in Spain for restaurants, bars, supermarkets, and other retail, with more than 40 years of experience, almost 25,000 customers, and 55,500 locations installed. For more information, visit www.madisa.es
