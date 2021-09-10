SafeBLAST Becomes First Deflationary Token Accepted for Tuition Payments at GK College of Business, Art and Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- The SafeBLAST Team, pioneers of the revolutionary SafeBLAST (BLAST) utility and deflationary token, has announced that the GK College of Business, Art and Technology, a higher education institution in Mandaluyong, Philippines, will accept the token for tuition payments during the 2021-2022 academic year.
An exciting development for the SafeBLAST (BLAST) token, this new use joins many others. BLAST is being used for vending machine transactions, online purchases, and retail store transactions, while deriving added value as a liquidity-generation and autonomous-yield protocol as a deflationary token. With each BLAST transaction, the token’s total supply is reduced, generating a passive reward for all members holding the token on the chain.
“We are excited to see GK College of Business, Art and Technology accept BLAST for tuition payments,” remarked Abe of SafeBLAST (BLAST). “BLAST continues to be recognized as a transactable currency around the world, and we continue to partner with several Blockchain companies and financial institutions to help achieve our goal of making the token a globally recognized one,” he added.
BLAST works by taking a 10 perfect fee on every transaction, and dividing it into two parts - REWARDS and LIQUDITY. The 5 percent in REWARDS is distributed to every wallet that holds SafeBlast on a percentage basis, and the other 5 percent in LIQUDITY is deposited back into a liquidity pool.
BLAST is currently listed on ProBit, DigiFinex, HotBit, PancakeSwap, and other reputable cryptocurrency exchanges. After its launch on May 21, 2021, BLAST transactions quickly boomed as holders recognized it as the token of the future. As the project enters phase two, the possibilities prove endless as the SafeBLAST Team continues the development of a BLAST Wallet and VISA and Mastercard integration.
To learn more about BLAST and the future of this promising cryptocurrency investment, please visit SafeBlastCrypto.com or @SafeBlastArmy on Twitter, and read the investor whitepaper here.
Follow SafeBLAST on social media:
Telegram: http://t.me/SafeBLAST
Twitter: http://twitter.com/SafeBlastArmy
YouTube: http://youtube.com/SafeBlastCrypto
Abe
An exciting development for the SafeBLAST (BLAST) token, this new use joins many others. BLAST is being used for vending machine transactions, online purchases, and retail store transactions, while deriving added value as a liquidity-generation and autonomous-yield protocol as a deflationary token. With each BLAST transaction, the token’s total supply is reduced, generating a passive reward for all members holding the token on the chain.
“We are excited to see GK College of Business, Art and Technology accept BLAST for tuition payments,” remarked Abe of SafeBLAST (BLAST). “BLAST continues to be recognized as a transactable currency around the world, and we continue to partner with several Blockchain companies and financial institutions to help achieve our goal of making the token a globally recognized one,” he added.
BLAST works by taking a 10 perfect fee on every transaction, and dividing it into two parts - REWARDS and LIQUDITY. The 5 percent in REWARDS is distributed to every wallet that holds SafeBlast on a percentage basis, and the other 5 percent in LIQUDITY is deposited back into a liquidity pool.
BLAST is currently listed on ProBit, DigiFinex, HotBit, PancakeSwap, and other reputable cryptocurrency exchanges. After its launch on May 21, 2021, BLAST transactions quickly boomed as holders recognized it as the token of the future. As the project enters phase two, the possibilities prove endless as the SafeBLAST Team continues the development of a BLAST Wallet and VISA and Mastercard integration.
To learn more about BLAST and the future of this promising cryptocurrency investment, please visit SafeBlastCrypto.com or @SafeBlastArmy on Twitter, and read the investor whitepaper here.
Follow SafeBLAST on social media:
Telegram: http://t.me/SafeBLAST
Twitter: http://twitter.com/SafeBlastArmy
YouTube: http://youtube.com/SafeBlastCrypto
Abe
SafeBLAST (BLAST)
info@safeblastcrypto.com