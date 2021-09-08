VETERAN WOMEN’S ENTERPRISE CENTER (VWEC) LEADING CHANGE & SUPPORT FOR WOMEN VETERAN WITH A $40K PITCH PLATFORM
The VWEC 2021 Pitch Platform focuses on the hard-hit hospitality and retail industries #4BUSINESSRECOVERY
In 2020, 96% of the clients we served identified as African American, but when we think of Veterans we don’t often think of women, and we definitely don’t think of women of color.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year the Veteran Women’s Enterprise Center (VWEC) embarks on its 4th Annual National Business Women’s Week Conference. In 2020, the conference theme “Beyond COVID 19: Next Level Business Transformations” was totally virtual, featuring experts from across the nation through a series of 4 Critical Business Conversations; 3 Transformational Talks focused on women in sports, federal contracting and construction; along with a guest appearance from our local Fox 4 News Reporter Dionne Anglin.
With the theme “#4BUSINESSRECOVERY: Reviving Business Performance” the VWEC is reaching out to entrepreneur women associated with the military inclusive of veterans, active duty, reservists, and female military spouses in the hospitality/retail industries across the nation via their Inaugural 2021 Pitch Platform. The Platform has $40k in prizes sponsored by JP Morgan Chase & Co., second year sponsor 7 Eleven, Frost Bank, and longstanding three-year partner/sponsor DISD/Minority & Women Business Enterprise (M/WBE).
The VWEC has established its positions as a leader and champion for women veteran entrepreneurs and the veteran entrepreneur community in general as one of Dallas Innovates 2020: Future 50 North Texans, Founder and Chief Executive Officer VR Small has lived up to this title leading the Inaugural Veteran Track during Dallas Startup Week 2021, selected as one of 25 Dallas Business Journal 2021 Women in Business Honorees, nationally selected as one of 27 Department of Veteran Affairs, Center for Women Veterans “Trailblazers: Women Veterans Leading the Way,” and the SBA’s DFW 2020 Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year.
“The VWEC was the first organization in 2020 to offer a grant program specifically to support women veteran entrepreneurs during COVID 19, our 2021 Pitch Platform is just another of many opportunities we hope to lead that will highlight the innovations, and resilience of entrepreneur women associated with the military; and particularly, our women veteran business owners often left out of the mix when we discuss veteran business development and support.” VR said, “In 2020, 96% of the clients we served identified as African American, but when we think of Veterans we don’t often think of women, and we definitely don’t think of women of color.”
The VWEC is working to balance the scales by advocating for a platform for women veteran entrepreneurs to access their fair share of federal contracts and funding. Their Inaugural 2021 Pitch Platform is just one additional step towards ensuring these service women have access to the resources they need to succeed. Open applications have just been extended until Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:59PM CST visit the VWEC website for more details or contact 214-489-7984, email info@veteranwomensec.org
