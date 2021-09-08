Global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach $259.7 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Increase in demand for electronics products, surge in inclination toward using hybrid circuits from medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications fuel the growth of the global semiconductor production equipment market. Based on product type, the front end equipment segment accounted for the highest share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would remain lucrative by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global semiconductor production equipment market was pegged at $71.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $259.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

An increase in demand for electronics products, surge in inclination toward using hybrid circuits from medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications fuel the growth of the global semiconductor production equipment market. On the other hand, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in the usage of LED circuits is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The extended lockdown measures in the majority of countries and significant delays in the manufacturing of semiconductor production equipment impacted the market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, the global situation is getting better at a slow & steady pace, and with this drift on board, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The global semiconductor production equipment market is analyzed across product type, function, dimension, supply chain process, and region. Based on product type, the front-end equipment segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to rule the roost from 2021 to 2030. The back-end equipment segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on the dimension, the 3 dimension segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020 and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global semiconductor production equipment market report include Applied Materials Inc., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, AlsilMaterial, Samsung Group, ASML Holdings N.V., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., and Teradyne Inc. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

