Cloud Services Market 2021: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2030
Increasing demand for cloud services due to their efficiency and easy availability, hence boosting the growth of the cloud services market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for cloud services and an increase in the adoption of cloud in SMEs propel the growth of the global cloud services market. However, concerns regarding data security and breaches impede growth to some extent. On the other hand, the surge in the adoption of cloud services in developing regions is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players in the coming future.
The global cloud services market estimated at $264.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $927.51 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2027.
The global cloud services market is segmented on the basis of service type, cloud type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.
Based on the service model, the market is categorized into IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, BPaaS, and management and security services. The software as a service segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the infrastructure as a service segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on industry vertical, the industry is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunications, government, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI segment held the highest market share, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global market revenue in 2019, and is estimated to rule the roost by 2027. Nevertheless, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.1% throughout the forecast period.
Based on geography, the report has been analyzed across regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The global cloud computing region across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the revenue share. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 18.6% by the end of 2027.
Profiling Key Players: Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Rackspace Hosting, Inc.
Covid 19 Scenarios-
1. The upsurge in the digital user base due to the pandemic has increased the demand for cloud computing by various industries.
2. An increase in the trend of remote working has fueled the adoption of cloud services.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
