Submit Release
News Search

There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,113 in the last 365 days.

International partners urge Somali leaders to reduce political tensions and focus on electoral process

United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) Download logo

International partners* are concerned that the controversy surrounding the disappearance of Ms. Ikran Tahlil Farah is creating political tensions that could impact on the functioning of the Federal Government of Somalia and disrupt the electoral process.

We urge Somali leaders to de-escalate the political confrontation surrounding this investigation and, in particular, avoid any actions that could lead to violence. We call on Somalia’s leaders to work together to advance the implementation of the 27 May Agreement toward the holding of elections, recognizing the progress made to date by the National Consultative Council under the effective leadership of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

We continue to engage a wide range of Somali leaders to urge for a rapid resolution of this dispute, including a credible investigation of Ikran’s disappearance and the completion of the electoral process without any further delay.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russian Federation, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

You just read:

International partners urge Somali leaders to reduce political tensions and focus on electoral process

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.