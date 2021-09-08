Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Market Size & Share By Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Emerging Trends Forecast to 2028, Fortune Business Insights

Lists Of Main Companies in the Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Market: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, and, Google Inc., AT&T Inc., Avaya Inc.,, Cisco Systems Inc.,, IBM Corporation, Big Switch Networks, CipherCloud, enStratus Networks LLC, McAfee, LLC, Juniper Networks, Inc., M5 Networks, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Orange Business Services.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) or anything-as-a-service forms the core of cloud computing. An increasing number of services and utilities delivered through the cloud, and the ability to combine these into a single virtual service is leading to increased XaaS market traction. Everything-as-a-Service encompasses services and applications that users can access on the Internet upon request. Organizations are adopting XaaS because the as-a-service model offers cost reduction, simplify IT deployments, and guarantee a streamlined technology experience. XaaS presents a vast opportunity to capture new revenue streams, bundling IaaS, SaaS, HwaaS, core business services, and IoT into one offering.

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation, and

Google Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Avaya Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

IBM Corporation

Big Switch Networks

CipherCloud

enStratus Networks LLC

McAfee, LLC

Juniper Networks, Inc.

M5 Networks, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Orange Business Services.

The robust growth of corporate data is a result of the digital transformation of organizations. Cloud-based storage provides an efficient and economical option for data storage. Additionally, the declining cost of purchasing subscribed services having improved connectivity and bandwidth is also expected to create a positive impact on market progress. The main reason behind organizations adopting Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) services is the development of a new cloud computing model evolving businesses. According to sources, nearly 90% of enterprises have already started using some form of XaaS comprising platform as a service, software as a service and infrastructure as a service.

Key Industry Developments

July 2018: Accenture and Google Cloud announced the launch of Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG), developed to aid companies to deploy Google Cloud technology for delivering superior customer experiences and accelerate the process of digital transformation. AGBG will allow Google Cloud and Accenture to develop intelligent solutions offering data-driven insights.

February 2017: Juniper Networks announced its technology alliance partnerships with Netskope, CipherCloud, Carbon Black, Aruba, and ForeScout, across a variety of critical areas, including cloud access security, endpoint security, and network access control. These companies planned to integrate their core technologies with Juniper's Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform. This initiative enabled customers to create

With everything-as-a-service or XaaS, the implementation of new solutions has become rapid due to reduced backlogs, thereby improving productivity. Also, the agility of the information system is increased, which is leading towards a growing focus on the business goals instead of technical issues. Advanced capabilities such as scalability and flexibility are anticipated to pave the way for innovative everything-as-a-service market opportunities. Further, XaaS is easy to manage as it can substitute the complex traditional methods and can be customized to support the mobile workforce.

Regional Analysis:

The global everything-as-a-service market demand in Latin America is witnessing the development of customer-focused, and outcome-driven building blocks capable of supporting the digitization trend in businesses. This is because XaaS envisions business capabilities, processes, and products as a collection of horizontal services and not as discreet vertical offerings. Asia Pacific is projected to witness a healthy growth, mainly due to huge traction gained by public cloud services with enterprises focussing on enhancing their digital initiatives. Cloud computing has emerged as a core business necessity, which has positively affected the everything-as-a-service market landscape. The aim to achieve better business agility, increased cost savings, return on investment, and enhanced customer satisfaction is a prominent market trend observed in the region.

The everything-as-a-service market share in North America is estimated to be fairly large, which can be attributed to the widespread deployment of the pay-per-use model, shifting the cost from capital expenditure to operational spending. The surging virtualization of IT solutions such as network functionalities and data centers has contributed to the early adoption of XaaS in the region. Also, in “cloud-native” companies, the adoption of XaaS is taking place at a rapid pace compared to “IT-traditionalist” organizations.

