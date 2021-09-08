Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Lake County Due to Cache Fire

Published: Sep 07, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Lake County to support the response to the Cache Fire, which caused major damage to homes and other structures. This proclamation will help quicken removal of the resulting hazardous debris and ash, in addition to streamlining other public services for fire victims.

Governor Newsom previously proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the Caldor Fire, McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Governor has also signed executive orders to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES personnel are responding in concert with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fires.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here.

