Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Diabetes Care Devices Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the diabetes care devices market is expected to grow from $39.51 billion in 2020 to $41.84 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $54.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of diabetes. These factors are expected to aid the market growth in the forecast period.

The diabetes care devices market consists of sales of diabetes care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce diabetes care devices used to monitor and control blood glucose levels in diabetic patients.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in developing and commercializing glucose responsive insulins (GRIs), providing significant opportunities for the development of new types of insulin delivery devices. For example, Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharmaceutical company, has planned to develop GRIs by acquiring UK biotech start-up Ziylo with an investment of $800 million. GRIs are 'smart' insulins which automatically activate or deactivate in response to changing glucose levels in the blood. They improve diabetes treatment efficacy and reduce the incidence of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.

The global diabetes care devices market is further segmented based on type, end user, type of expenditure, product and geography.

By Type: Blood Glucose Test Strips, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors, Lancing Devices And Equipment, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Blood Glucose Meters

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

Subsegments Covered: Glucose Dehydrogenase, Glucose Oxidase, Pens, Injectors And Pumps, Syringes

By Geography: The global diabetes care devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American diabetes care devices market accounts for the largest share in the global diabetes care devices market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Diabetes Care Devices Market Organizations Covered: Roche, Medtronic, J&J, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

