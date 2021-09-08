Global Adhesives Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Adhesives Market 2021-2030

Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the adhesives market is expected to grow from $58.35 billion in 2020 to $62.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $75.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. During the historic period technological development was a key driver of the global economy.

The adhesives market consists of the sales of adhesives, glues and caulking compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce adhesives, glues and caulking compounds.

Trends In The Global Adhesives Market

Many adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to obtain real time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers on possible machine breakdowns. For instance, some of the major companies adopting IoT include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and H.B. Fuller.

Global Adhesives Market Segments:

The global adhesives market is further segmented based on type, application, product type and geography.

By Type: Water-Based Adhesives, Solvent-Based Adhesives, Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives, Reactive & Other Adhesives

By Application: Packaging, Construction, Laminates, Woodstock and Furnishing, Automobile, Footwear, Others

By Product Type: Acrylic, PVA, Polyurethanes, Styrenic Block, Epoxy, EVA, Others

By Geography: The global adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific adhesives market accounts for the largest share in the global adhesives market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Adhesives Market Organizations Covered: 3M, Henkel, Sika AG, Dow Chemical Co, BASF.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

