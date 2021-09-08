Global Inflation Devices Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% during the Forecast Period 2020-2027
The global inflation devices market is expected to grow USD 759.23 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Inflation Devices Market by Application (Interventional Cardiology & Radiology, Gastroenterological Procedures, Urological Procedure, and Peripheral Vascular Procedures), by Display Type (Digital Inflation Devices, and Analogue Inflation Devices), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.
The global inflation devices market is expected to grow from USD 476.01 million in 2019 to USD 759.23 by 2027, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America dominates the market share and is expected to rise further due to the increase in the number of surgeries with the use of inflation devices. The rising prevalence of CVDs and presence of developed healthcare infrastructure will act as a significant driver of market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show the highest growth rate due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and a large number of patients in the region.
Some of the notable players in the market are Medtronic Plc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beckton Dickson And Company, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical System, Terumo Corporation, ConMed Corporation., Acclarent, and Teleflex Inc. The market for the inflation devices is very competitive with players trying to acquire maximum market share. The strategies adopted by leading players include acquisitions, launching new products, partnership and collaboration.
This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of applications, display type, end-user and, regions. Based on application, the market is divided into interventional cardiology and radiology, gastroenterological procedures, urological procedure, and peripheral vascular procedures. Interventional cardiology and radiology segment is expected to drive the growth of the market due to the global prevalence of CVDs, which is further expected to rise. Based on the display type, the market is divided into analogue inflation devices and digital inflation devices. The analogue devices hold the largest market share and are also anticipated to show the highest growth rate. The analogue devices are affordable and more comfortable to use, contributing to their high demand in the market. Based on end-user, the market is divided into ambulatory surgical centres and hospitals & clinics. The hospitals and clinics account for the highest market share due to increasing number of hospitals globally. The rise in the number of diseases requiring surgeries with professional medical personnel and specialised equipment will fuel the market growth rate for hospitals.
The rise in the incidence of target diseases, surge in demand for minimal invasive procedures is expected to fuel the market growth. With the development in healthcare infrastructure, the use of balloon in the surgeries for inflation or deflation will also drive the market growth. With the developed healthcare infrastructure in developed countries, and various initiatives by the government to control the health-related issues will support the market growth. The rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in the developing countries with increasing investments will lead to the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies.
The global inflation devices market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
