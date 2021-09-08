Ticket Squeeze leads the way in affordable entertainment by partnering with Affirm

Ticket Squeeze - Entertainment Everywhere. Low prices and low fees on tickets for entertainment events across the USA.

The ticket marketplace has launched a ‘buy now, pay later’ scheme with the finance service Affirm, allowing customers to purchase via instalments.

Our customers can enjoy their favorite events without having to worry about some of the potential financial barriers that may have prevented them from doing so previously.” — Ticket Squeeze COO, Matthew Smith

UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ticket Squeeze has announced the launch of a brand new arrangement with Affirm that allows scheduled part-payment for tickets sold through their website. This presents an opportunity for theatre and concert-goers, as well as sports fans, to access live entertainment regardless of budget and comes at a time when the demand for accessibility within the live events sector has never been higher.

In partnering with Affirm, Ticket Squeeze is answering the call for innovative solutions to encourage the general public to reinvest in an industry that was temporarily brought to its knees by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After what has been a year of financial hardship for many, buyers may have felt priced out of major events, particularly when tickets for Broadway shows like Hamilton (which has become the most expensive show in history) can sell for hundreds of dollars. Affirm’s finance option opens doors for a wide range of customers, making it economically viable to purchase tickets for their desired event.

“We are proud and excited to be launching this partnership with Affirm, meaning that our customers can enjoy their favorite events without having to worry about some of the potential financial barriers that may have prevented them from doing so previously,” said Ticket Squeeze COO, Matthew Smith. “We hope that this will allow for more freedom and spontaneity for sports fans and theatre and concert-goers. They can now buy tickets as soon as they find them and won’t have to miss out on the games and shows they want to see. With Affirm, they are in safe hands and we know our customers will be satisfied.”

Affirm provides a simple and transparent payment service that does not rely on charges for late fees, service fees, prepayment fees, or any other hidden fees. With Affirm, customers are given a clear view of what they owe and their payment schedule, with loans varying between 10% and 30% APR. Applying for a loan does not affect a customer’s credit score and the company provides an easy to access mobile app allows them to manage their account and make payments on the go.

As the landscape of the live events industry continues to adjust to the renewed demand for in-person entertainment, it is forward-thinking affiliations like the one between Ticket Squeeze and Affirm that will continue to drive the sector forward to a place of restoration and growth.

Website: https://www.ticketsqueeze.com/