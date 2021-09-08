Global Industrial Gloves Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 9.4% From 2020 to 2027
The global industrial gloves market is expected to grow USD 15.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fior Markets has recently released a research report titled Industrial Gloves Market By Application (Machinery and Equipment, Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Automotive, Chemical, Construction, Mining) by Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others), By Usability (Disposable and Reusable), By Protection Type, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.
The global industrial gloves market is expected to grow from USD 7.42 billion in 2019 to USD 15.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to account for the largest market share globally. The developed economies with stringent rules and regulations of the government for industrial safety is the primary driver for market growth in the region. The high level of awareness among the people with regards to the use of safety standards in the workplace also contributes to the growth of the market in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a high growth rate with large-scale production of natural rubber resulting in the region becoming the largest manufacturer.
Some of the leading players of the market include Ansell, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ejendals Ab, Honeywell, Lebon Protection, Kossan Rubber, Riverstone, Supermax, Showa Glove Co, Top Glove, Uvex, and Towa. The market is highly competitive, and the significant players adopt strategies like collaborations and, mergers and acquisitions. The companies are trying to focus on innovation with new product features, improved design, and better efficiency.
This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of application, material, usability, protection type, and regions. On the basis of application, the market is divided into machinery and equipment, oil & gas, metal fabrication, automotive, chemical, construction, and mining. The chemical segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate with an increase in demand for paint and coatings, and petrochemical products with rapid urbanization. The machinery and equipment segment of the market is also expected to grow with the increasing requirement for protective gloves. On the basis of material, the market can be divided into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, polyethylene and, others. The nitrile gloves are expected to show the highest growth rate with better flexibility, durability, and allergy-free properties. Natural rubber gloves are expected to account for the highest market share with its strong resistance to acids along with low-costs and being environment-friendly. On the basis of usability, the gloves can be classified as disposable and reusable. The disposable gloves are used in industries that have a fear of contamination, like pharmaceuticals. While the reusable gloves are used in industries like metal fabrication.
On the basis of protection type, the market can be divided into general-purpose/ mechanical and, chemical/liquid product. The mechanical gloves are used in industries like construction, mining, automotive and, heavy machinery due to its high cut-resistance property. The chemical protected gloves are expected to show a high growth rate with its water-resistant and anti-impact properties.
The increasing awareness among the industries for maintaining safe working environment, along with the regulatory requirements set up by various bodies will drive the market growth. The rise in the number of industrial accidents have also led to the adoption of protective equipment by the employers like industrial gloves. The advancements in technology are leading to the adoption of capital-intensive production techniques and increased automation, acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.
The global industrial gloves market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight into the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.
