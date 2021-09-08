Energy Gum Market size is witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% by 2023 with Top Key Players

Energy Gum Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy gum is an energy-rich flavor-filled gum, which is a fast and efficacious manner to deliver instant energy to improve mental alertness and alleviate the effects of sleep deprivation and fatigue instantly. It is prepared by softening gum bases followed by mixing it with other ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, B-vitamins, and others. It is an instant booster of energy to a consumer, which could improve his reaction time, mental alertness, concentration, and mental & cognitive performance. In addition, increasing inclination of millennials towards health & fitness supplement products has increased the demand for energy gum. Other factors, such as increase in sport participation rate and rise in number of fitness and health centers have significantly contributed to the growth of the energy gum market.The Global Energy Gum Market was valued at $75.15 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $125.24 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Energy Gum Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4579?reqfor=covid Increase in consumption of health and energy supplements by non-traditional users drives the energy gum market.Energy gum is majorly consumed by individuals before and after fitness training/exercise regime to increase stamina and improve their overall performance. Moreover, increase in sport participation rate and surge in the number of national and international sports events, including Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and others have contributed to the growth of the market. Countries such as India, China and Brazil have heavily invested in promoting national and international sports. The number of youngsters choosing sports as a career option, especially in developing countries has increased in the past few decades, which in turn has fueled the demand for sports nutrition and fitness supplements. As excessive intake of caffeine cause side effects such as anxiety, digestive issues, muscle breakdown, nausea, high blood pressure, stomach irritation, and vomiting, the food governing and health agencies around the world, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, International Food Information Council (IFIC), and others have drafted regulations on the use of caffeine in energy supplements. This could hamper the growth of the market in near future. Furthermore, increasing demand for energy gum in the emerging economies, especially Brazil, China, and India is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the energy gum market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4579 The key players operating in this market are Blast Power Gum, BLOCKHEAD HQ Ltd., Mondelez International, Inc. (Cadbury Trebor Bassett), Energy Bombs, GumRunners, LLC, Lotte Group, GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC), NeuroGum, LLC, Mars Inc. (Wm Wrigley), and Zestl International NZ Ltd.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global energy gum market for the period of 2016-2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.The major countries in each region have been mapped according to individual market revenue. 